Joan Didion, 1934—2021

 5 days ago

You learn about writing from others that came before, whether you like it or not, and I learned to write from Joan Didion, who we learned passed away at the age of 87. She defined the artform for me, so to even call myself a writer next to her name is...

Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Joan Didion, Iconic Author and Screenwriter, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the author revered for her coolly dispassionate essays and novels such as “Play It as It Lays,” has died, her publisher confirmed to The New York Times on Wednesday. She was 87. Knopf executive Paul Bogaards said the cause was Parkinson’s Disease. Along with her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
audacy.com

Legendary American writer Joan Didion dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The internationally lauded writer Joan Didion has died at the age of 87, her publisher A.A. Knopf has confirmed. The essayist, journalist, novelist, and screenwriter, long esteemed as one of America’s great writers, passed away at her home in New York City on Thursday morning from complications connected to a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
country1037fm.com

