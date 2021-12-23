Kim Potter found guilty of first, second-degree manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who shot at police in University Village was wounded by officers after they returned gunfire Friday night, authorities said. Officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at about 10:45 p.m. when they saw two men brandishing guns. As the officers approached the men, one of the offenders began shooting at them, according to a statement from Chicago Police. The officers returned fire, striking the offender. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

