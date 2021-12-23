Video: Man physically assaults 3-year-old in pharmacy line

KENNEWICK -- Police say Nathan Lee Webster, 20, admitted to beating his own 14-day-old child causing extensive injuries to the child's head and face. In court on Monday, a judge set bail at $350K. If he is charged, a judge said Webster could spend ten years in jail. Police were...
A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
A 3-year-old boy waiting in a Walgreens pharmacy line with his mother got knocked to the floor by a random smack to the head by a grown man earlier this month, Miami police said. The security camera watching the pharmacy area at 1695 NW 20th St. caught the Dec. 13...
Osceola County deputies arrested a rape suspect, accused of attacking a female pizza delivery driver. Deputies said Osvaldo Figueroa attacked an 18-year-old in an elevator and sexually battered her on Sunday.
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of 59-year-old Rae Park, who was fatally shot on Dec. 1. Julius Flowers, 23, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of robbery with a firearm. Flowers, who had pending gun cases,...
WASHINGTON — For over 20 years, Sylvia Matthews lived in a house on Elmira Street in Southwest DC. It’s where she died last week, prosecutors say, because of a man who kept coming into her life. In 1998 while working at a local prison, Sylvia Matthews met inmate...
A New York man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at his apartment in Queens. Peter Ikonomou, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of 35-year-old Mindy Singer, the Queens County District Attorney's Office said.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a hammer several times has been arrested. Stacey Burgin, 53, of Melbourne, is facing felony charges. On Thursday, officers responded to a home and found the victim with a visible head injury that was...
An off-duty police officer allegedly hit and killed a man with his car, but rather than reporting the tragedy to 911 or his law enforcement colleagues, he instead drove home with the body and talked the situation over with his parents, according to authorities. Louis Santiago, a police officer in Newark, New Jersey, is facing several charges that include reckless vehicular homicide and desecrating human remains after he allegedly committed a hit-and-run on 1 November, according to the Essex County prosecutor's office. Both Mr Santiago's mother and another passenger in the car on the night of the accident are...
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two police officers from different agencies were shot Wednesday night by a rape suspect who refused to get out of his vehicle in a West Valley City 7-Eleven parking lot. Police returned fire and the suspect also was transported to...
ROSELLE, Ill. — A suburban woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday for pouring boiling water on her boyfriend who was sleeping. On Jan 2., a video was posted on Snapchat showing Alexis Sykes, 23, of Roselle, pouring a pot of boiling water on her boyfriend in the apartment that they shared. […]
A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot several times by a man wearing a ski mask. It happened on Edison Drive near Warner Avenue around 12:30 a.m., according to the San Antonio Police Department. The victim told officers he heard someone...
A judge in Pennsylvania on Tuesday sentenced a woman to spend the rest of her life behind bars after she admitted to executing her own children in cold blood by shooting them in the head inside their family home earlier this year. Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Mancini handed down the mandatory minimum of two life sentences after Krisinda Bright pleaded guilty to the February 2021 murders of 16-year-old Jeffrey “JJ” Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women are behind bars after they shot another woman in the face last month, Memphis Police said on Sunday. Investigators said a woman was trying to leave an apartment complex along Jackson Avenue in Nutbush when Beatrice Broyles, 25 and Asia Dowdy, 23 decided the woman wasn’t going anywhere. Detectives said the […]
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has approved a no-bail hold for the Amanda Park man accused of fatally stabbing a 46-year-old man and injuring a 12-year-old in Chehalis on Monday. Washington state law allows a judge to deny bail to defendants charged with a capital offense — in this...
LA PLATA, Md. — Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Christian Camron Keys, 22, to 7 years in prison for First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under the Age of 21. Upon release, Keys will be on supervised probation for three years.
Comments / 2