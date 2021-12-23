Morrisville firm with ‘smart hub’ for medications at home raises $15M from investors

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against Fusion Hotel Management and Denny T. Bhakta Tuesday in California Southern District Court for allegedly defrauding investors of $15 million. The complaint accuses Bhakta of engaging in a Ponzi scheme in which he misrepresented to investors that they were putting money into Fusion’s supposed business of buying blocks of hotel room reservations. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-02085, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Fusion Hotel Management LLC et al.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO