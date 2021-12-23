Morrisville firm with ‘smart hub’ for medications at home raises $15M from investors

Atlas DEX, a leading cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator, has announced its fundraise of 6 million dollars led by Jump Capital. The private funding round also had participation from Huobi Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Solidity Ventures, Genblock Capital, 3Commas Capital, Solar Eco Fund, Momentum 6, GSR, 0xVentures, Bixin Ventures, AU21 and Paramount Capital. It comes at a time when Atlas DEX is preparing their cross-chain DEX for mainnet launch, less than eight months since the project’s inception.
