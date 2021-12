Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be bringing in the New Year by offering three different First Day Hikes throughout the day of January 1, 2022. The first hike of the day will be from 9:00am-11:15 pm along our 1.5-mile Battlefield Trail. This will be an approximately two-hour Ranger Guided Hike where the participants will learn about the Revolutionary War in the South Carolina Backcountry and the history of the August 19, 1780 Battle of Musgrove Mill.

