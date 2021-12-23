How Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, saved Christmas for local couple

Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America will once again return to LOVE Park and City Hall for its 14th consecutive season. Through Christmas Eve, Christmas Village will transform Center City into an authentic open-air German Christmas market. Holiday sights and sounds featuring thousands of twinkling lights, festive Christmas decorations, theme weekends and live music are waiting to bring you all the Christmas-time feels. Shoppers will find high-quality international and local gifts along with beautiful decorations at over 110 vendor booths spanning across LOVE Park, City Hall Courtyard and North Broad. Everyone is invited to warm up with a glass of mulled wine or hot chocolate while enjoying the great variety of European food and drinks. Get ready to take in the view of the holiday action from a seat on the 65’ tall Ferris Wheel presented by T-Mobile. Other family fun attractions include the Kids Train presented by SEPTA and a brand-new double decker Christmas Village Carousel. Special events and programs return to the market this year, including the Grand Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, German American Weekend, Family Day and on-going wine, beer and spirit tastings. For new surprises, don’t miss the City Hall Courtyard, which will be completely remodeled for this year with wooden huts, the new double decker carousel, and a new German-style food court with seating. Visitors will feel like they are wandering the romantic winter street of a historic town in the heart of Germany. Admission for Christmas Village is free as always, with food, drink and shopping pay as you go.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO