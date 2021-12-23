ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, saved Christmas for local couple

By Greg Wyshynski
6abc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a Philadelphia couple's special Christmas wreath was stolen from their front door, there was only one individual who could salvage their holiday cheer. Someone big and jolly, with a long white beard, a big red hat ... and orange fur and wild googly eyes. This is the story...

6abc.com

CBS Philly

Termini Brothers Bakery Thanks Philadelphia Shops For Saving Christmas Cannolis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia is sharing a Christmas miracle — involving cannolis. Their 80-year-old “dough breaker,” used to make their famous cannolis, broke last week. That put the Christmas cannoli shell production process in jeopardy. In a Facebook post, the bakery said the pin that holds the shaft sheered off, and there are no replacement parts. With just three bins of shells left in storage, Delri Machine Shop and Port Richmond Tool And Die came to the rescue. They worked around the clock to fix the machine. It was delivered Friday with a single bin of shells left.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prohockeyrumors.com

Philadelphia Flyers Add Sean Couturier, Ryan Ellis To COVID Protocol

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Sunday that center Sean Couturier was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol on December 21, while defenseman Ryan Ellis and two staff members entered protocol today. There are now five Flyers skaters in COVID protocol, joining forwards Kevin Hayes, Morgan Frost, and Max Willman. Couturier,...
State
Washington State
FanSided

Claude Giroux will retire as a Philadelphia Flyer

Since 2008, Claude Giroux has lived in Philadelphia. He started off his time with the Philadelphia Phantoms and earned his way onto the Flyers roster. Giroux has always been an exciting player to watch. Being captain of the Philadelphia Flyers is a prestigious and wonderful honor to have in the...
6abc

Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged

NEW YORK -- "The Bachelorette" Michelle Young handed out her final rose. But, before we reveal if she chose Brandon or Nayte, and if they are still together, let's break down the episode. The show started with a live introduction from Kaitlyn Bristowe who explained that co-host Tayshia Adams was...
6abc

Watch Now: No Good Deed | A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist

PHILADELPHIA -- This is a story of the power of giving, greed, and the unraveling of a crowdsourcing scheme due to arrogance and ineptitude. During the holiday season of 2017, Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure started a Gofundme fundraiser to help homeless, heroin-addicted veteran Johnny Bobbitt. It went viral and...
Dan Jackson
phillypressreview.com

Christmas Village In Philadelphia

Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America will once again return to LOVE Park and City Hall for its 14th consecutive season. Through Christmas Eve, Christmas Village will transform Center City into an authentic open-air German Christmas market. Holiday sights and sounds featuring thousands of twinkling lights, festive Christmas decorations, theme weekends and live music are waiting to bring you all the Christmas-time feels. Shoppers will find high-quality international and local gifts along with beautiful decorations at over 110 vendor booths spanning across LOVE Park, City Hall Courtyard and North Broad. Everyone is invited to warm up with a glass of mulled wine or hot chocolate while enjoying the great variety of European food and drinks. Get ready to take in the view of the holiday action from a seat on the 65’ tall Ferris Wheel presented by T-Mobile. Other family fun attractions include the Kids Train presented by SEPTA and a brand-new double decker Christmas Village Carousel. Special events and programs return to the market this year, including the Grand Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, German American Weekend, Family Day and on-going wine, beer and spirit tastings. For new surprises, don’t miss the City Hall Courtyard, which will be completely remodeled for this year with wooden huts, the new double decker carousel, and a new German-style food court with seating. Visitors will feel like they are wandering the romantic winter street of a historic town in the heart of Germany. Admission for Christmas Village is free as always, with food, drink and shopping pay as you go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

