Fans were excited to find out that Isaiah Thomas would be coming back into the NBA, this time with the Los Angeles Lakers on a 10-day contract. After a summer of phenomenal pro-am play, fans felt like Thomas truly deserved his spot in the league. With COVID-19 ravaging teams, the Lakers felt like it was a good time to bring Thomas on board, and over the past week, he got to play four games where he averaged 9.3 points per game on some lackluster shooting percentages.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO