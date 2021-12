A moment. That’s all. I want a moment. To find Orion. In the ink black December night, the familiar constellation is oddly comforting to me. It’s always there on a frigid evening no matter what kind of day I’ve had or what existential threat on Planet Earth is sending my stress levels to the moon. […] The post Take a moment for yourself this holiday season appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO