Estimates suggest patients with Omicron cases are 15% less likely to attend hospital, and 40% less likely to be hospitalized for a night or more, compared to Delta. The researchers stress that these estimated reductions in severity must be balanced against the larger risk of infection with Omicron, due to the reduction in protection provided by both vaccination and natural infection. For example, at a population level, large numbers of infections could still lead to large numbers of hospitalizations. They say the estimates provided in this paper will assist in refining mathematical models of potential healthcare demand associated with the unfolding European Omicron wave.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO