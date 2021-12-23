ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' James Conner: Viewed as game-day decision Week 16

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Thursday's practice that Conner (heel) is considered a game-day decision as Saturday's contest against the Colts approaches, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official...

Popculture

Colts vs. Cardinals: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Christmas Day will end with a top NFL matchup. The Indianapolis Colts are looking to clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Arizona Cardinals, who are also on the verge of clinching a spot in the postseason. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on the NFL Network. Colts vs. Cardinals will also stream on NFL.com, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.
NFL
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Live updates: Depleted, battered Colts beat Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts are suddenly way shorthanded as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 16 action.  Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard, who were just named to the Pro Bowl, are among the additions to the COVID-19 list in recent days. The Colts are also missing offensive linemen Mark Glowinski (COVID) and Ryan Kelly (personal), and more.
NFL
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
Fox News

Colts top Cardinals as Indianapolis wins sixth of last seven games

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. The Colts (9-6) have won three straight and six of...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' player of the game vs. Cardinals: QB Carson Wentz

Take away four starting offensive linemen and three defensive starters (including an All-Pro) and tell me how many teams can win against one of the better squads in the league. The Indianapolis Colts’ 22-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals was all about overcoming adversity. All of those qualities were shown by Carson Wentz tonight.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Colts vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for 2021 Christmas game

The Colts will look to extend their winning streak with a victory against the Cardinals in Arizona. Coming off a 27-17 win against the Patriots last week, the Colts will look to advance to 9-6 and battle for the top of the AFC South. Carson Wentz only completed five passes during the matchup and running back Jonathan Taylor carried the Colts offense with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown.
NFL
crossroadstoday.com

Cardinals to face Colts without Conner

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without Pro Bowl running back James Conner and rookie receiver Rondale Moore as they try to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday by beating the Indianapolis Colts. Conner, who has been batting a heel injury, has had a big season...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Cardinals RB James Conner Expected To Play Against Colts

Adam Schefter reports that Cardinals’ RB James Conner is expected to play tonight against the Colts, despite being listed as questionable with a heel injury. Conner, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.
NFL
Sporting News

Is James Conner playing on Saturday night? Fantasy injury update for Colts-Cardinals Week 16 (Updated)

James Conner has been one of the top fantasy football RBs this season, but a nagging ankle injury has slowed him the past two weeks and left him "questionable" for the Cardinals' Saturday night Christmas showdown with the Colts. With many fantasy owners just trying to find active bodies for their start 'em, sit 'em decisions, every injury designation is a worry, so knowing the latest updates will be key before locking in any players.
NFL
