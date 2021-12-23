ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A.J. Rose: Rejoins Vikings' practice squad

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Vikings signed Rose to their practice squad Thursday. Rose was reinstated from the...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Did Justin Jefferson throw Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer under the bus with red zone critique?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wants to be more aggressive in the red zone. Unfortunately for him, his quarterback doesn’t appear to agree with him. Following yet another frustrating loss for the Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson took the opportunity to share some thoughts on how the offense might be able to improve. When speaking with media members after the game, Jefferson spoke about the Vikings’ red zone struggles.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Rams in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: 3 Kirk Cousins replacements no one is talking about

Vikings fans are either just about or have been fed up with Kirk Cousins. If Minnesota wants to replace their QB, they don’t have to get Corral or Willis. You’d be hard-pressed to find a majority of Minnesota Vikings fans who believe that Kirk Cousins is taking them anywhere they’d like to go, namely anywhere close to the Super Bowl. While he can put up nice stats and perform well, his propensity for shrinking in primetime or in big moments has grown increasingly frustrating.
NFL
fox9.com

Vikings lack energy in 30-23 loss to Rams, NFC Playoff chances fade

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings entered Sunday’s game against the L.A. Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium in control of their destiny for the NFC Playoffs. Win out, and you’re in. After Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Rams, that’s no longer the case as the Vikings fell out of...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Rams at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Los Angeles Rams is ready. Minnesota can improve to 8-7 after Week 16 if they knock off the 10-4 Rams, who are fighting for an NFC West title. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will lose their...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Backup QB Sean Mannion, T Rashod Hill On COVID-19 Reserve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hours before the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings have placed backup quarterback Sean Mannion and offensive tackle Rashod Hill on the COVID-19 reserve list. Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond is now expected to back up Kirk Cousins on Sunday. Mannion has started one game with the Vikings — the season finale against the Chicago Bears in 2019. Mond, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, has yet to play in an NFL game. Earlier in the week, head coach Mike Zimmer was asked what the Vikings would do if they lost their top two quarterbacks to the COVID list,...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

With so much to gain, Vikings fall flat in a 30-23 home loss to the Rams

The Vikings had reclaimed control of their own playoff fate after Monday's victory at Chicago. They were back home for a Sunday afternoon game against a Rams team that'd had an even shorter week than they did. They were a victory away from heading to Lambeau Field with a firm grip on the NFC's final playoff spot.
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN Predicts Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Rejoins Vikings in 2022

A domino effect may see Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater return to his original NFL home. Predicting the 2022 offseason, ESPN's Bill Barnwell created a complex path for Bridgewater, a pending unrestricted free agent, to sign with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 — a path that begins with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson being traded to the New Orleans.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI

