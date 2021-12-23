ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How will Big Ten, MAC, Horizon League handle COVID canceled hoops games?

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs college basketball teams are getting set to start or restart league play, conferences are scrambling to determine how it will designate games affected by the surging COVID-19 pandemic. While many conferences continue to deliberate, the Mid-American Conference announced Thursday that any games scrapped by COVID will be made...

WOWT

Iowa is one of ten Big Ten teams playing bowl games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten is about to start a stretch of ten games in five days against non-conference opponents and reputations will be on the line. The Big Ten’s big ten will try to solidify the respect the conference attracted during the regular season. So far the conference has been strong in non-conference games including a 1-0 record against the Southeastern Conference, Penn State beat Auburn. The five-day run will begin Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
cnycentral.com

College Basketball: Syracuse v. Brown preview

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Metro News

Minnesota seeks third bowl win in last four seasons under P.J. Fleck

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) clinched their third winning season in the last four years under P.J. Fleck in November. A win over the Mountaineers in Tuesday’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl will give Fleck his third season of at least nine wins in his ninth season as a head coach.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel 3000

Badgers hit the road ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers football team is officially on the road to the Las Vegas Bowl. The team took off Friday afternoon for Nevada ahead of the bowl game against Arizona State. The Badgers will be looking to end the season on a high note after losing their...
MADISON, WI

