Rockets' Daishen Nix: Inefficient double-double in win

The King is not amused. Lakers forward LeBron James tweaked the NBA today by posting a new version of the “Spider-Man Pointing At Spider-Man” meme on Instagram. The image of the three super-heroes were labled as Covid-19, the flu, and the common cold. The cryptic message was that the NBA is being a tad too aggressive on its Covid-19 protocols, which have seen some of its biggest names sidelined because of presumed exposure, even if they have not contracted the disease. The Lakers are currently missing head coach Frank Vogel and players Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, and Austin Reaves...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO