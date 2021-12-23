ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Daishen Nix: Inefficient double-double in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Nix managed 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daishen Nix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Fg#The Maine Celtics
ESPN

Lonzo Ball among three Chicago Bulls players to enter COVID-19 protocols

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball became the team's third player to enter the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Sunday, joining forward Alfonzo McKinnie and center Tony Bradley as players sidelined ahead of Chicago's 113-105 win against the Indiana Pacers. Chicago also is without coach Billy Donovan, who landed in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
NBA
Deadline

LeBron James Indicates Skepticism On Current Covid-19 Panic In The NBA On Eve Of League’s Big Day

The King is not amused. Lakers forward LeBron James tweaked the NBA today by posting a new version of the “Spider-Man Pointing At Spider-Man” meme on Instagram. The image of the three super-heroes were labled as Covid-19, the flu, and the common cold. The cryptic message was that the NBA is being a tad too aggressive on its Covid-19 protocols, which have seen some of its biggest names sidelined because of presumed exposure, even if they have not contracted the disease. The Lakers are currently missing head coach Frank Vogel and players Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, and Austin Reaves...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy