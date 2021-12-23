ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings' Dan Chisena: Activated by Vikings

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Vikings activated Chisena from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Chisena...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s two decisions make no sense

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that quarterback Justin Fields is too banged up to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Nick Foles will get the start instead because Andy Dalton is also out with an injury. Talk about ruining Christmas. Nagy made one other questionable decision and one head-scratching...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 Ben Roethlisberger replacements no one is talking about

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely to retire at the end of the season. If Kevin Colbert thinks outside the box, these replacements could work. Big Ben isn’t what he used to be, that much is clear. Despite some clutch come-from-behind wins — including last week against the Tennessee Titans — Roethlisberger isn’t the long-term answer at quarterback. In fact, the Steelers don’t have one of those on the roster as currently constructed.
NFL
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Faces Borderline Unbelievable Question After Patriots Lose To Bills

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick’s postgame press conferences after Patriots losses can be uncomfortable. Last week’s was so tense that Belichick felt obliged to apologize to the media a couple of days later. On Sunday, moments after the Patriots lost 33-21 to the Bills, Belichick answered football questions as well as he could, in the face of the disappointing loss and a hoarse throat that’s been nagging him all week. But a couple of minutes into the press conference, a question came from so far out of left field that it was almost unbelievable. “Hi, football aside, sorry, but I’m doing a story about...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy