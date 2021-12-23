After 30 years, charter schools growing across Louisiana

Bridget Campbell Winters waited behind a large wooden table to field questions from members of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in October.

"One common factor guiding all of us as board members together is our commitment to help the children of Vermilion Parish receive the best possible education in the best possible environment," Winters said during a BESE committee meeting. "Students deserve better than (overcrowded schools), and that's where we can help."

Winters is president of an eight-person board applying to open a charter school in Maurice. Their application was denied at the local level, which brought them to the state board, and they'll receive a final decision on their application in January.

Three years ago, Stephanie Moreau sat behind the same table to discuss her group's plan for Red River Charter Academy in Mansura. They tried for years to open a new charter in Avoyelles Parish, and finally they got a yes. The school opened its doors to students in August 2019, making it one of the newest charter schools in Louisiana.

The charter school movement began in the U.S. 30 years ago, and today there are 3.3 million students in 7,500 public charter schools across the country, including 150 such schools in Louisiana.

Tide of public opinion seems to be turning

Opponents usually describe charters as competitors to local public schools, pulling dollars and high-performing students from the district.

"We will certainly be on life support if this happens," Van Kojis, a representative on the Avoyelles Parish School Board until 2020, told BESE as it considered approving Red River Charter in 2018.

Even Winters, who spent 30 years in the Vermilion Parish School System, felt that way until she was asked to spearhead a charter movement in her hometown.

"Quite honestly, charter schools don't always have a good reputation," Winters said. "I always heard they were our enemy, and I agreed."

But with Maurice's explosive population growth showing no signs of slowing down, she and her fellow board members felt they had no other choice.

Winters isn't alone in her shift toward charters. The tide of public opinion seems to be turning — if not in favor of charter schools, then no longer against them.

When she presented the application for Vermilion Charter Academy at the local level, three school board members voted to approve. Jason Roy was one of those yes votes. He felt the charter was inevitable, whether the district approved it or BESE.

"We're no longer fighting the argument that we don't want a charter in our parish," Roy said, as BESE approved another Type 2 charter in Abbeville in 2020. "The gate was already opened by BESE. It's a different fight this time."

Other school board members in the state have stood in support of new charter schools in their districts.

Shelia Blackman-Dupas, a former member of the Avoyelles Parish School Board, spoke in favor of Red River Charter, because she wanted to see more choices for families in her district.

"We're a small parish, but as concerned parents looking for a quality education, we deserve to have more choices, and we don't," Blackman-Dupas said. "If we're going to educate students in the Avoyelles Parish School System, they must all be provided the same opportunity. That is something I can tell you as a 21-year veteran of the school board has not happened."

Choice is the key word when it comes to charter schools.

"The whole idea behind charter schools is the community can come together to figure out different, innovative ways to serve children," said Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools. "Louisiana values the opportunity to have choices in your child's education."

Growth continues through pandemic

The number of charter schools across the U.S. more than doubled from 2005-06 to 2018-19. Enrollment in these schools more than tripled, according to data from the National Alliance of Public Charter Schools.

Louisiana's story is similar. Enrollment in Louisiana charter schools more than doubled from 2010-11 (36,955 students) to 2019-20 (87,806 students), according to an NAPCS report. During that time, the number of charter schools in the state grew from 93 to 150.

Its enrollment of 87,806 students makes Louisiana's the 11th highest charter school enrollment in the U.S. and represents a fraction of public school students in state.

The pandemic has only added to charter enrollment across the country. In the fall of 2020, charter schools added about 240,000 students nationwide, a 7% increase in enrollment, according to the National Alliance. That number included significant growth at virtual charter schools.

"If anything, the pandemic has shone a light on how important public education is and that all kids learn differently," Roemer said. "We have seen across this country more families opting for charter schools than ever before. Families are embracing the chance to pick a learning environment for their child."

The level of growth in charter schools ebbs and flows, with a number opening and closing within the same year every year. That figure ranges from as high as 36 in 2005-06 to 11 in 2008-09. Most recent data show 28 charters opened and closed during the 2017-18 school year, according to an NAPCS report.

Louisiana, which had a charter school law on the books since 1995, saw seven charter schools close in 2017-18 and 12 more open the following year. Several are currently on the docket for state consideration in the new year.

Roemer hopes to see more growth at the local level, meaning more Type 1 or locally authorized charter schools, in the future.

"We definitely see districts taking more time in considering applications," Roemer said. "We've seen more and more districts at least have really good conversations and public discussion around the role charter schools can play in their portfolio of schools."

The start of charter schools

Ray Budde, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, originated the idea of charter schools in the U.S. in the 1980s. The idea was to provide "schools of choice," a legally and financially autonomous public school (without tuition, religious affiliation, or selective student admissions) that would operate much like a private business, according to incharters.org.

The idea picked up steam as Albert Shanker, president of the American Federation of Teachers in 1988, called for the reform of public schools by establishing these schools of choice or "charter schools."

Three years later Minnesota became the first state to pass a charter school law. California followed the next year, and today 44 states and the District of Columbia have charter schools.

Louisiana's 150 charter schools are divided into five types by the state Department of Education. Most are Type 1 or 2.

More than 40 are Type 1, created as new schools under the authority of the local school board. About 40 more are Type 2, which fall under the authority of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Applicants who are denied Type 1 authorization at the local level can apply to BESE for Type 2 status.

The lowest performing schools in the state, those considered in need of turnaround, are Type 5 or Recovery School District charters. As they improve and return to the authority of the local school system, they are labeled Type 3B charters.

