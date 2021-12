Aspen’s immaculately groomed slopes and four distinct mountains have made it a prime winter destination for skiers and snowboarders from around the world. But, thanks to its robust and ever-evolving food and beverage scene, this mountain town in Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley really excels at après. From sophisticated craft cocktails to world-class wine cellars, these are the après-ski spots worth adding to your Aspen itinerary this winter (and since the Aspen Art Museum is the sole US venue for a major Andy Warhol exhibit and the ski area is celebrating its 75th anniversary this winter, now’s the time to plan a trip).

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO