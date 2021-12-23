ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joan Didion, acclaimed writer, dies at 87 of Parkinson’s disease

By David Oliver, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed memoirist and novelist Joan Didion...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Joan Didion Dies At 87: Where To Watch The Joan Didion Documentary

In recent years, Didion’s career was rehashed in a 2017 Netflix doc called Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold. Still streaming on the platform, the documentary charts the author’s personal and professional life. The film is directed by Didion’s nephew Griffin Dunne, and includes conversation, archival footage, and more to help piece together the life story of the icon.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Joan Didion, Iconic Journalist, Dead at 87

Groundbreaking American writer Joan Didion died at her home in Manhattan on Thursday after a battle with Parkinson's disease, The New York Times reports. She was 87 years old. Didion began her career in the '60s, when she won a Vogue magazine essay contest. The University of California, Berkeley graduate went on to publish five novels and six screenplays. She won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2005 and was a finalist for both the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Biography/Autobiography for her book, The Year of Magical Thinking.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
Variety

Joan Didion, Iconic Author and Screenwriter, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the author revered for her coolly dispassionate essays and novels such as “Play It as It Lays,” has died, her publisher confirmed to The New York Times on Wednesday. She was 87. Knopf executive Paul Bogaards said the cause was Parkinson’s Disease. Along with her late husband John Gregory Dunne, Didion co-wrote screenplays for the films “True Confessions,” “A Star Is Born,” “The Panic in Needle Park” and “Up Close and Personal.” It was the 1968 essay collection “Slouching Towards Bethlehem” and 1970 novel “Play It as It Lays,” which she also adapted for a 1972 film, that secured her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Parkinson
Pitchfork

Joan Didion Dies at 87

Iconic American author Joan Didion has died at 87 from Parkinson’s disease, The New York Times reports. Didion became most well known and regarded for her nonfiction which often blurred the lines between journalistic feature and personal essay. For her 1968 collection Slouching Towards Bethlehem, she covered musicians like Joan Baez, Janis Joplin, and more. Over the course of her career, Didion published five novels, six screenplays, and many more works of nonfiction. Her most recent, South and West: From a Notebook, came out in 2017. Another collection of essays, Let Me Tell You What I Mean, was issued earlier this year. Didion was also the subject of a Netflix documentary about her life and work, titled Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Joan Didion Didn't Offer Us Answers

Cool is the word used most often to describe her: the Coca-Colas and the cigarettes each morning, the leotard and the typewriter, the scotch and the shawl. California. Writing for the movies to make a living, making notes for the director , the short tight dispatches from the South and West.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wrkf.org

Writer Joan Didion, whose 'electric anxiety' inspired a generation, has died at 87

American novelist, journalist and essayist Joan Didion died on Thursday at her home in New York at age 87 from Parkinson's disease, according to Knopf publicist Paul Bogaards. The bestselling writer began describing her home state, California, for magazines in the 1960s and broadened her subjects over the decades in nonfiction, fiction and films.
CELEBRITIES
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Joan Didion, Inimitable American Writer, Has Died At 87

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here. Influential writer Joan Didion, one of the great voices in American writing in the last century, has died. She was 87. The pandemic has apparently...
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Joan Didion: Journalism's ice queen

From the way people talk about Joan Didion, you’d think she had died and gone to writers’ heaven years ago. She was the kind of writer whose saintly legend overshadowed her. The original ice queen of journalism, she spent decades hovering in corners and commenting dispassionately on the crises of the day: hiding behind sunglasses and reporting on acid-tripping toddlers in her famous essay “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” meeting a member of the Manson cult in The White Album, delving dry-eyed into her own grief after the deaths of her husband and daughter in The Year of Magical Thinking and Blue Nights.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Joan Didion, Who Perfectly Balanced Cool and Emotion, Dead at 87

Parenthood is messy. It’s fun, but fraught. Moments of abject clarity often precede colossal confusion and while some days are stimulating, others are soundly monotonous. But any parent will tell you that raising a human being is a game-changer, one that not only shifts the way we see ourselves, but also the way we see the world.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

13 Best Joan Didion Photos Celebrating Her Legendary Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Author Joan Didion’s career beginnings were rooted at Vogue magazine after she won an essay contest in the 1960s, but her work spanned generations for her coverage of everything from pop culture to grief. She passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s disease at the age of 87, but her legacy lives on through the beautiful works she leaves behind.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

US author Joan Didion dead at 87

Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in "new journalism" with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Didion, a successful reporter, film screenwriter and novelist known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, died at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson's disease, her publisher said. "We will mourn her death but celebrate her life, knowing that her work will inspire generations of readers and writers to come," said her editor Shelley Wanger, at Penguin Random House's Knopf imprint. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 first-person essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy