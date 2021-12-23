Seeing Silence: One Photographer’s Mission To Find The World’s Quietest Places (Rebroadc

To mark 2021, Pantone chose two near opposites to capture the world’s mood in color: Illuminating Yellow and Ultimate Gray, to offer both optimism and steadiness in uncertain times. Now, the company is taking a much less somber approach with the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, called Very Peri, a periwinkle blue meant to inspire confidence and curiosity in the year to come. (If purple sounds familiar, know that the shade isn’t too far off from Ultra Violet, a dramatic purple shade that starred as 2018’s Color of the Year, which celebrated the non-conformity of icons like Prince and Jimi Hendrix.)
