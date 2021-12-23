ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHOT ON I-95: Cops Seek Witnesses To Murder South Of Boca Raton

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Detectives are seeking witnesses to the murder on I-95 just south of Boca Raton.

BocaNewsNow.com first reported on the triple shooting earlier this month.

From the Broward Sheriff’s Office:

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a man on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach early Saturday morning.

Around 1:41 a.m. on Dec. 18, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting northbound on I-95 between Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street. Florida Highway Patrol responded and located a white four-door Mercedes disabled in the right lane of I-95. FHP troopers immediately began CPR on the victim, Nathan Hillmon. BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded. BSFR pronounced Hillmon deceased on scene.

Three other occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. BSO’s Homicide and Traffic Homicide detectives, as well as Crime Scene units, responded to the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed that an individual inside a vehicle shot at individuals inside of the Mercedes as they were traveling northbound on I-95. The shooting caused the Mercedes to crash into the guardrail, coming to a stop.

The suspect vehicle fled northbound.
Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information regarding the incident to contact BSO Homicide Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247 . If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

