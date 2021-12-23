Day 10 of Holiday Delights: Holiday Jingle Juice

No matter how experienced you are in the kitchen, cooking the perfect steak is no easy feat. First, you have to choose the right cut. Do you want a ribeye, filet mignon, or hefty porterhouse? Then you have to follow so many specific instructions — you have to take it out of the fridge at just the right moment, season it enough but not too much, and decide whether you should pan sear it, grill it, or put it in the oven. And that's all before you even start cooking it! At that point, you then have to worry about cooking it to the perfect temperature (rare, medium, well done, etc.) and ensuring that it's nice and juicy when you finally cut into it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO