DENT, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call from a family member who went to check on the man Monday morning at his residence in rural Dent. KVRR-TV reports that the family hadn’t heard from him in several days. The sheriff’s office says the death appears accidental but it remains under investigation.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO