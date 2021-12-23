Letter: City should redefine ‘stakeholders’ in Bus. 51 planning

“The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” — John Maxwell. There is a great deal of misunderstanding when it comes to the duties and authority of city and county managers. For most the idea of a strong county executive or mayor who runs the government and responds to the public is the norm. Not in Florida unless you are in the large cities. In Palm Coast and the county, the manager operates all governmental services such as hiring and firing, street paving, swale cleaning, water and sewer utilities, parks and recreation, environmental planning, economic development and budgeting to name a few. The mayor of Palm Coast and the chair of the County Commission are ceremonial positions in which they run board meetings and with the other elected officials provide oversight of the government’s operations. They do have legislative authority to enact ordinances and to approve site plans and rezoning applications and they approve the proposed budget of the managers. They also, among other duties, set long term policy guidelines.

