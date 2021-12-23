ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: City should redefine ‘stakeholders’ in Bus. 51 planning

Cover picture for the articleIs it a good idea to redefine “stakeholders” regarding the Highway 51/Division Street corridor debacle? Our fake leaders made the early mistake of excluding the majority from open meetings and now pay the price after the truth is revealed. Their exclusion continues to cause division and that...

Editor’s note: While the stakeholder meetings were delayed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city made several attempts to involve members of the public in stakeholder meetings but had little success, garnering 12 stakeholders for a Nov. 2020 meeting and 13 for the Feb. 2021 meeting. All of the roadway alternatives, including the recommended alternative, were published on the city’s website and have been published in numerous local media outlets.
