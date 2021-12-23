World's most popular social network revealed

People's opinions about Facebook are a mixed bag. For some, the social media site is an essential tool for keeping in touch with friends and family around the globe, interacting with common-interest groups and getting news. But others see Facebook in terms of privacy violations, political brawling, damaging misinformation and other content that could be harmful to teens. Now known as Meta, Facebook has a new name but the same old problems. Whether you want to cancel your account for a clean slate in 2022 or any other reason, we'll tell you below what steps to follow.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO