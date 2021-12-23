ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings add star RB Dalvin Cook to COVID list as other players are cleared

By Chelena Goldman
 4 days ago
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The COVID situation for the Minnesota Vikings remains fluid. The team added running back Dalvin Cook to the league health and safety protocols on Thursday while wide receiver Dan Chisena and practice-squad guard Kyle Hinton were cleared to play.

Cornerback Tye Smith, also on the practice squad, was also placed on the team's COVID/reserve list.

Minnesota just activated running back Alexander Mattison from the protocol one day before Cook went onto the list.

The Vikings are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Minnesota is currently ranked second in the NFC North with a 7-7 record while L.A. is second in the NFC West with a 10-4 record.

Related
Yardbarker

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks ejected vs. Bears for unnecessary roughness

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was ejected Monday night for an unnecessary roughness penalty against Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Kendricks, 29, made helmet-to-helmet contact with Fields, who was sliding down after rushing for a first down. Multiple flags were thrown, and Kendricks was disqualified from the rest of the game after a discussion between officials.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings stay in playoff contention with 17-9 win vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings offense managed only 13 first downs and couldn't top 200 total yards against the Chicago Bears, but two touchdowns was all it took to cruise to a 17-9 win. Minnesota improved to 7-7 with the win, keeping the team right in the thick of the race for...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 16: Picks and preview

Week 16 is here, and somehow, someway, only one team, the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, has clinched a playoff spot. The other 13 positions are still up for grabs, although plenty could change on that front this week. Dallas has a depleted Washington team and could clinch the NFC East with a win. There are other crucial games for both division and playoff races; San Francisco battles Tennessee, with both teams trying to secure a spot; the Browns try to stay alive against the Packers, who look to strengthen their grip on the top seed; Indianapolis looks to keep rolling against scuffling Arizona; Baltimore and Cincinnati meet in a massive AFC North clash; Denver and Las Vegas tangle in what amounts to an elimination game; the Bills look for revenge, and to regain first place, against the Patriots. Of course, despite all these great games, COVID-19 remains a looming, omnipresent threat. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
Tye Smith
FanSided

Did Justin Jefferson throw Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer under the bus with red zone critique?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wants to be more aggressive in the red zone. Unfortunately for him, his quarterback doesn’t appear to agree with him. Following yet another frustrating loss for the Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson took the opportunity to share some thoughts on how the offense might be able to improve. When speaking with media members after the game, Jefferson spoke about the Vikings’ red zone struggles.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Rams in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: 3 Kirk Cousins replacements no one is talking about

Vikings fans are either just about or have been fed up with Kirk Cousins. If Minnesota wants to replace their QB, they don’t have to get Corral or Willis. You’d be hard-pressed to find a majority of Minnesota Vikings fans who believe that Kirk Cousins is taking them anywhere they’d like to go, namely anywhere close to the Super Bowl. While he can put up nice stats and perform well, his propensity for shrinking in primetime or in big moments has grown increasingly frustrating.
NFL
