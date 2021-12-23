Vikings add star RB Dalvin Cook to COVID list as other players are cleared

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The COVID situation for the Minnesota Vikings remains fluid. The team added running back Dalvin Cook to the league health and safety protocols on Thursday while wide receiver Dan Chisena and practice-squad guard Kyle Hinton were cleared to play.

Cornerback Tye Smith, also on the practice squad, was also placed on the team's COVID/reserve list.

Minnesota just activated running back Alexander Mattison from the protocol one day before Cook went onto the list.

The Vikings are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Minnesota is currently ranked second in the NFC North with a 7-7 record while L.A. is second in the NFC West with a 10-4 record.