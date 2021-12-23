ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Helping hands: Henniges Automotive donates truck to Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County; Clarience Technologies provides support for communities hit by tornadoes

By Kathy Blake
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenniges Automotive donates truck to Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County. Henniges Automotive of Auburn Hills donated an Isuzu box truck to Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, according to a press release. The truck will be used by the organization’s ReStore operations for donation pick-ups. Henniges Automotive...

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Oakland County, MI
Cars
City
Southfield, MI
Oakland County, MI
Society
City
Auburn Hills, MI
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Williams
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy