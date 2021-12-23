Helping hands: Henniges Automotive donates truck to Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County; Clarience Technologies provides support for communities hit by tornadoes
Henniges Automotive of Auburn Hills donated an Isuzu box truck to Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, according to a press release. The truck will be used by the organization's ReStore operations for donation pick-ups.
