DENVER — There's not many places open on Christmas Day, yet there's a few spots where you could expect to always see people. That place, is a blood donation center. “I like it here you know? I meet some good people, I work with some good people, so we all get a long and I really like it here," said Jaquela Ashley, who was working inside of Vitalant's Denver blood donation center on Christmas. “You know you do something for the community...it feels good, we’re definitely in the need of it for sure."

