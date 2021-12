The first rule when buying electronics as a gift is to ensure that the gadget is charged and ready to go. The second is to make sure you’re not the tech support 24/7. When it comes to modern electronics and endless software updates, users sometimes do need one thing off their minds. With the Apple iPhone and Apple Watch in its respective 14th and 6th year of production, the phone has become ubiquitous, while the Apple Watch, which is the world’s best-selling wrist watch, is likely only getting started.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO