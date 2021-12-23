ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

FTR vs. Lucha Bros AAA Tag Team Title Rematch Set For January

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago

FTR and Lucha Bros will collide once again. Luchablog has confirmed that FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend their AAA Tag Team Championships against the Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) on January...

www.fightful.com

Fightful

Number One Contender For Intercontinental Championship Determined On 12/24 WWE SmackDown

A new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship has been determined. After getting talked into cashing in his Universal Title opportunity by Brock Lesnar and then getting attacked by The Beast and immediately pinned by Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn complained to WWE Officials with the hopes of getting another chance at SmackDown's top prize. Instead, Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce booked a 12 Days of Christmas 12-Man Gauntlet Match to decide Shinsuke Nakamura's next challenger for the Intercontinental Title.
WWE
Darby Allin
Sting
Fightful

How Bazar: HOOK and Harland – A Tale of Two Debuts

Much of this month has been a blur to me in general but I do remember one thing: HOOK making his highly anticipated in-ring debut on AEW Rampage and setting the internet wrestling world on fire. Coincidentally enough, another up-and-coming young star made his debut recently on the opposite channel with NXT’s Parker Boudreaux, now known as Harland. Both men are the same age with limited pro-wrestling experience, both came in with massive amounts of hype, both have a collegiate sports background, and yet one stands out head-and-shoulders above the other despite his smaller stature.
WWE
Fightful

More On Sonya Deville's In-Ring Return, Backstage WWE Reaction

Sonya Deville has started openly discussing her desire to eventually return to the ring, but as of now, it's only technically happened in a handicap match. Recently, Fightful reported that WWE was hopeful she'd return to the ring, but that we couldn't confirm that those hopes even got to Deville personally. During the revolving door that was the Smackdown roster around Money in the Bank in July, we can confirm that WWE actually had graphics made featuring Deville as a Money in the Bank competitor. Of course, that didn't end up happening. We weren't given an indication why that happened, or any plans that were originally planned to emerge from it.
WWE
Fightful

Why Several Members Of AEW's HFO Missed Time

When The Butcher made his return from touring with his band Every Time I Die, he suffered a biceps injury, but that isn't the only thing that has the HFO group left short handed. Fightful has learned that Marq Quen of Private Party has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury that has kept him out of action the last couple of months. In addition to that, Angelico hadn't wrestled for AEW since September prior to the a recent Dark outside of the Jericho Cruise. We're told his absence wasn't injury or disciplinary related, and he should be back full-time now.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Update On Mustafa Ali's WWE Absence

Many fans were expecting and subsequently disappointed to not see Mustafa Ali in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago for Smackdown the last couple of weeks. Mustafa Ali didn't appear on either of the last two episodes of Smackdown and wasn't physically at the show. We're told that while he asked off for a couple of weeks for paternity leave, that amount of time had already passed and it appears that there just wasn't anything planned for him for the Chicago shows. We've also learned that WWE sent Ali home early for paternity leave, and he's not been on the road since before Survivor Series.
WWE
Fightful

Rainn Wilson: Someday I Will Wrestle Sting

Rainn Wilson is ready for Sting. Rainn Wilson, best known for portraying Dwight Schrute on "The Office" decided to spend his Christmas by calling out Sting. Wilson tweeted that someday he will wrestle Sting and you can even bet on him to win. Dwight is a black belt in karate...
WWE
Fightful

Markus Crane Passes Away

Markus Crane has passed away at the age of 33. Freelance Wrestling first reported the news on Twitter. Crane competed for various Independent promotions over the years including GCW, Freelance, NPU, and more. He was known for competing in deathmatches. He last wrestled at GCW Planet Death in April and has shared the ring with the likes of Zicky Dice, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Gage, and more. He's also competed in three Nick Gage Invitational tournaments.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Ric Flair: I Don't See Much Of Roddy Piper In MJF, I See More Of Myself

Maxwell Jacob Friedman often gets compared to a young Ric Flair. Recently on television, he compared himself to a young Roddy Piper in Portland, Oregon. Ric Flair commented on this comparison on his podcast, and stated that he doesn't believe there is much of Roddy Piper in MJF, there is more of Ric Flair in him, according to the man himself.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Drew McIntyre makes a shocking choice

Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Mansoor. Fairly short and boring match, with Angel winning after his Wing Clipper. - Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Eric. Definitely more challenging and longer than the previous one, but with the same ending. Wing Clipper and all at home. The...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Gresham vs. 2 Cold Scorpio ROH title match set for GCW Say You Will

An ROH World Championship match has been announced for GCW Say You Will. Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH title against 2 Cold Scorpio in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Saturday, January 15. The show will stream live on FITE TV. Scorpio, 56, has worked a number of dates for GCW...
WWE
Fightful

Seth Rollins Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID

Seth Rollins is sidelined, but at least he loves football. Rollins took to social media to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19, wishing himself a "Merry Covid Christmas." On the bright side, Rollins loves football thanks to a Chicago Bears win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rollins missed the WWE...
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair pays tribute to Kevin Owens

During his WWE career, Kevin Owens won the NXT Championship once, the Universal Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times. Previously, he had taken the satisfaction of winning numerous titles in several independent federations such as Ring of Honor, Combat Zone Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.
WWE
Fightful

EC3 Discusses ROH Final Battle Segment, Plans To Follow Up

EC3 helped deliver one of the top moments at ROH Final Battle when he "released the Titan." Following an eight-man tag team match, EC3 got on the mic and discussed "the unknown" as ROH goes on hiatus. At the end of his promo, EC3 brought out Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman in WWE), who laid waste to Brian Johnson, Eli Isom, and Dak Draper.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

