FTR vs. Lucha Bros AAA Tag Team Title Rematch Set For January

Sonya Deville has started openly discussing her desire to eventually return to the ring, but as of now, it's only technically happened in a handicap match. Recently, Fightful reported that WWE was hopeful she'd return to the ring, but that we couldn't confirm that those hopes even got to Deville personally. During the revolving door that was the Smackdown roster around Money in the Bank in July, we can confirm that WWE actually had graphics made featuring Deville as a Money in the Bank competitor. Of course, that didn't end up happening. We weren't given an indication why that happened, or any plans that were originally planned to emerge from it.
