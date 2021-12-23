FTR vs. Lucha Bros AAA Tag Team Title Rematch Set For January

Many fans were expecting and subsequently disappointed to not see Mustafa Ali in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago for Smackdown the last couple of weeks. Mustafa Ali didn't appear on either of the last two episodes of Smackdown and wasn't physically at the show. We're told that while he asked off for a couple of weeks for paternity leave, that amount of time had already passed and it appears that there just wasn't anything planned for him for the Chicago shows. We've also learned that WWE sent Ali home early for paternity leave, and he's not been on the road since before Survivor Series.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO