The first time Nifty Gateway will be issuing NFTs minted by CXIP. Contemporary artist Daniel Arsham is back in the digital world with his newest NFT collection. Arsham is releasing his set of NFTs on Nifty Gateway, making it the first time minted CXIP pieces have made it on the platform. In his series of digital sculptures titled Eroding and Reforming Digital Car, Arsham is releasing three NFTs that continue Arsham’s conversation of decaying and fossilizing modern objects. Each NFT will be going through its erosion cycle which is based on a particular race time in which the digital piece will then reform the designated time allotment.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO