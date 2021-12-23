ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joni Mitchell Fast Facts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at the life of singer, songwriter and painter Joni Mitchell. Father: William "Bill" Anderson, Air Force officer and grocer. Marriages: Larry Klein, (1982-1994, divorced); Chuck Mitchell (1965-1967, divorced) Children: with Brad MacMath: Kelly Dale Anderson (renamed Kilauren Gibb), 1965. Education: Attended Alberta College of Art...

Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
themusicuniverse.com

Performers announced for Joni Mitchell MusiCares tribute

GRAMMY Award-winning artists Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, and Pentatonix and GRAMMY Award nominees Black Pumas, Jon Batiste, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton will join the performance lineup at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on January 29, 2022, two nights before the GRAMMY Awards telecast. Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste will also serve as Artistic Directors for the night, a first for Person of the Year.
Joni Mitchell to be honored by Grammy-winning artists at MusicCares gala

Santa Monica, CA–Grammy award-winning artists Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, and Pentatonix and Grammy award nominees Black Pumas, Jon Batiste, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton will join the performance lineup at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Jan. 29, 2022, two nights before the Grammy awards telecast. Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste will also serve as Artistic Directors for the night, a first for Person of the Year.
Joni Mitchell, Berry Gordy Get 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

Joni Mitchell and Motown founder Berry Gordy are among the five Honorees selected to receive Kennedy Center Honors in 2021. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced their selection on July 21, along with Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz. The five Honorees received the 44th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. on December 5. A two-hour special of the event will air on CBS TV on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Quick Takes: Brian May, Journey, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder

Queen's Brian May is urging everyone to get the covid vaccine. The legendary guitarist, who has been battling the virus for over a week, spoke to fans over social media, with Blabbermouth transcribing, “There are so many people in hospitals right now who weren't jabbed who are right on the line between life and death. And I can't emphasize to you enough — this is not the response that my body would have made on its own. It's making this response because I've had three Pfizer jabs. And I beg you and implore you to go and get jabbed if you're not already, 'cause you need the help. I lost one of my very best friends to covid very early on; in six days, it killed him. It could have done me the last six days, but it didn't because of the jabs.”
A new animated video commemorating "River" by Joni Mitchell

Just in time for Christmas, Joni Mitchell has debuted the first official music video for “River,” her wistful contribution to the Christmas songbook, taken from her landmark 1971 album Blue. Animation by Skazka Studios. Directed by Matvey Rezanov, in memory of his father Mikhail Rezanov. Happy Holidays!
Joni Mitchell and Metallica deliver hundred-track box sets

Pop recordings now cluster around opposite poles of size. At the Lilliputian end of the scale, songs have shrunk to two minutes or less, a miniaturising prompted by the dominance of streaming: the traditional three-minute duration required by radio is losing traction. Meanwhile, in Brobdingnag, releases become ever more outlandishly...
Joni Mitchell's Melancholy Christmas Song Gets The Exquisite Video It Deserves

Joni Mitchell’s “River,” a 50-year-old Christmastime song of lost love, finally has an official video to go with it. (Watch it below.) And the folk-pop legend sounds like she couldn’t be happier. “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship... but it’s also about being...
Finding Liberation Through Joni Mitchell's Music

There is an irrepressible truth to Joni Mitchell’s music that you can hear even without listening. You need not necessarily pay attention to the lyrics to understand what she’s singing about. Regardless of the artist, a cornerstone of music is its ability to communicate emotions, which Mitchell does with ease both indirectly through her tones and tunings, but especially through the candid tales of her life, observations, and the hard-won lessons she sings of. And it’s precisely that accomplishment that makes her a rightful recipient of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, an award bestowed on icons and changemakers of the performing arts. Attending the event became a personal pilgrimage, as Mitchell’s music has been such an ever-present guide throughout the course of my life.
Joni Mitchell shares first official video for 1971 classic 'River'

Joni Mitchell has shared the first official music video for her classic track ‘River’, which was released in 1971. The song featured on the singer-songwriter’s seminal album ‘Blue’ and over the years has become a melancholy Christmas staple. For its first-ever video, ‘River’ has been...
