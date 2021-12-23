ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs ‘born alive’ abortion law

By Russell Falcon
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1QFz_0dUgp9fX00

OHIO (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed into law the state’s Senate Bill 157 , also known as the “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act” — requiring doctors to save the lives of babies who are born alive after attempted abortions.

Doctors face felony charges of “abortion manslaughter” if they don’t comply, The Hill reports. Ohio SB 157 also allows for women to sue doctors for a baby’s “wrongful death” if a doctor doesn’t act to save the baby’s life.

Doctors could also face loss of their medical licenses.

“Gov. DeWine and Ohio Republican legislators have been courageous advocates for the most vulnerable among us, the unborn,” Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik said in a statement.

SB 157 also bans clinics who provide abortions from working with instructors at university/college-affiliated medical schools, state hospitals and other public institutions.

The legislation comes amid a nationwide crusade against abortion access by some lawmakers. The majority of bills are authored or backed by Republican lawmakers.

Back in September, Texas Senate Bill 8 went into law and became the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. It bans abortions when cardiac activity is present in a fetus. That can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people even realize they’re pregnant.

A bill similar to Ohio’s “Born-Alive” Act was also passed by Kentucky in January.

In a few months, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on Dobbs v. Jackson — which could effectively end rights granted by the landmark Roe v. Wade. Petitioner Dobbs, a Mississippi State Health Officer, argues abortion access is not a constitutional right, while defendant Jackson Women’s Health Organization says abortions are covered under “liberty” in the Fourteenth Amendment.

Should SCOTUS move to overturn Roe, it’s estimated over 65 million Americans would lose access to abortions in their home states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Analysis: Reeves on board with reviving initiative process

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he would support efforts to revive the initiative process, months after the state Supreme Court ruled that the process was outdated and invalid. The issue could come up during the legislative session that begins in January. “I think that access to the ballot is important,” Republican Reeves said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Federal government announces that there were 100K overdose deaths this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health reported the leading cause of death by drug overdose is fentanyl poisoning. Drug overdoses primarily affect people ages 18-35. The United States hit its highest previous opioid death rate in 2017 with 78,000 deaths. In 2018, the country saw the first decline in twenty years at […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Government
WJTV 12

Private companies could manage some Mississippi state parks

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some state parks in Mississippi could come under private management in coming months. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will seek bids soon from vendors to handle the functions of at least one park, communications director Jennifer Head told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. The department earlier this year asked […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi district seeks ways to mitigate gun violence

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Community leaders in north Mississippi are discussing how gun violence affects children, as victims and participants. The Commercial Dispatch reported the Columbus Municipal School District hosted a meeting to explore problems and possible solutions. At the beginning, a bill chimed 71 times — once for each student in the district who has experienced […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Clinics#Senate#Hill#Ohio Sb#Republican#Gop#The U S Supreme Court#Mississippi State Health#Scotus#Americans
WJTV 12

Alabama community raising stink about chicken waste stench

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Janice Williams thought something was dead near her Morgan County home based on the smell, but she couldn’t decide what it was. “I thought the dogs might have killed an armadillo. I searched the yard for an armadillo, but then I found out where the smell was coming from,” she said. […]
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Civil rights activist Dorothy Benford has died

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Longtime Jackson civil rights activist Dorothy “Dot” Benford has died. Benford was an active member of local Democratic party politics and ran for a variety of political party offices. She died at 79-years-old on Sunday, December 26.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Moves hosts “Homeless Are Human Too”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi Moves hosted a Homeless Are Human Too press conference at Pitman Park in hopes of bringing awareness to some of the problems homeless people face every day. “How cold you get, how hungry you get, how thirsty you get, how you don’t have a proper place to go […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy