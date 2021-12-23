ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs ‘born alive’ abortion law

By Russell Falcon
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmaFc_0dUgoUYQ00

OHIO (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed into law the state’s Senate Bill 157 , also known as the “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act” — requiring doctors to save the lives of babies who are born alive after attempted abortions.

Doctors face felony charges of “abortion manslaughter” if they don’t comply, The Hill reports. Ohio SB 157 also allows for women to sue doctors for a baby’s “wrongful death” if a doctor doesn’t act to save the baby’s life.

President Biden signs law banning forced labor products from Xinjiang

Doctors could also face the loss of their medical licenses.

“Gov. DeWine and Ohio Republican legislators have been courageous advocates for the most vulnerable among us, the unborn,” Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik said in a statement.

SB 157 also bans clinics that provide abortions from working with instructors at university/college-affiliated medical schools, state hospitals and other public institutions.

The legislation comes amid a nationwide crusade against abortion access by some lawmakers. The majority of bills are authored or backed by Republican lawmakers.

President Biden announces 500 million at-home COVID tests to counter omicron threat

Back in September, Texas Senate Bill 8 went into law and became the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. It bans abortions when cardiac activity is present in a fetus. That can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people even realize they’re pregnant.

A bill similar to Ohio’s “Born-Alive” Act was also passed by Kentucky in January.

In a few months, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on Dobbs v. Jackson — which could effectively end rights granted by the landmark Roe v. Wade. Petitioner Dobbs, a Mississippi State Health Officer, argues abortion access is not a constitutional right, while defendant Jackson Women’s Health Organization says abortions are covered under “liberty” in the Fourteenth Amendment.

Should SCOTUS move to overturn Roe, it’s estimated over 65 million Americans would lose access to abortions in their home states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

COVID cases on the rise in 4-state area

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the omicron variant is now being revered as the dominant strain in the United States, the 4-state area is also seeing surges in cases. According to data from the CDC as of December 25th, Washington D.C. has seen almost 8,000 cases in the last 7 days and a 7 day percent […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Northern Virginia sees rise in COVID-19 cases

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Northern Virginia with the spread of the omicron variant. According to the Virginia department of health, COVID-19 cases have tripled this week, reaching the highest level since the pandemics start exceeding January’s prior peak. Northern Virginia accounts for more than 42% of all […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
WDVM 25

Gov. Justice details CARES Act funding plan

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice detailed his plan for the $122 million dollars in CARES Act funding awarded to his state. The largest sums of money will be designated to expanding the workforce despite the record low unemployment rate of 4% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Gov. Justice […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Officials advocate for fire safety measures in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Following the devastating fire at the home of former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb, officials are urging the community to practice safety precautions to avoid situations like this. Officials say the use of residential sprinklers is the most reliable option in preventing major damages at home during a fire. Officials are advocating […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WDVM 25

10% of D.C. Fire and E.MS workers out with COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the District of Columbia, over 200 D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services employees are out due to COVID-19 protocol. As of Friday, Dec. 24, 160 people were positive for COVID-19 and 52 more were in quarantine. This is about ten percent of the 2,064 person […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Ideal Option fights fentanyl crisis in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Due to the severe economic and emotional hardships imposed by the pandemic, substance use and overdose deaths have skyrocketed nationally, and Maryland is no exception. According to the CDC, the number of drug overdose deaths from synthetic opioids has increased by 22% since March 2020. In Frederick County alone, more than […]
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Washington Dc#U S Supreme Court#Senate#Hill#Ohio Sb#Xinjiang Doctors#Republican#Gop#Covid#Omicron#The U S Supreme Court#Mississippi State Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

Maryland surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations triggering additional actions to manage hospital capacity

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The State of Maryland has surpassed the threshold of 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, triggering additional actions by hospitals. These steps include: Optimize existing bed capacity; Adjust hospital capacity, such as bringing additional staffed beds into service; Redeploy staff or alter staffing models; Reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries; Transfer patients to alternate […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

President Biden signs law banning forced labor products from Xinjiang

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Thursday, The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which Wexton co-introduced with Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA) earlier this year, was signed into law by President Joe Biden. The bill, which had bipartisan support, will prohibit all imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless it can be proven that they were not made using […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy