Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”

POTUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO