Recall petitions against Celina councilors are rejected

CELINA — Recall petitions filed with the Mercer County board of elections seeking to remove from office four Celina City Council members who voted in opposition to legislation that would have declared Celina a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” were not certified during a meeting earlier this week of the board of election directors.

Following recommendations contained in a letter provided to board president Craig Klopfleisch by assistant Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Hinders, board members unanimously voted to reject the petitions seeking the removal of council members June Scott, Mike Sovinski, Myron Buxton and Eric Lochtefeld.

Board of Elections Director Kristi Rable provided a copy of that letter to The Lima News on Thursday.

Hinders said that in the absence of a city charter that authorizes the use of recall regarding municipal officers, the four petitions for recall of the city councilors should be rejected and denied access to the ballot.

“The effect of this decision is that for recall to be available as an option the electors of the City of Celina must have approved a charter which contains a provision authorizing recall. If not, the petitions have no authority under the municipal laws of the City of Celina,” Hinders said. “No record of a subsequent attempt to provide a charter for Celina was found in the archives of the Board of Elections.”

Because no Ohio Revised Code section, state statute or city of Celina ordinance or rule exists providing for the recall of Celina elected officials, board members voted to reject the petitions.

The petitions were filed last month after a 4-3 city council vote against a proposed ordinance that would have banned abortions within the corporation limits and would have declared Celina a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn.”

The ordinance was crafted by Mark Lee Dickson, the director of Right to Life of East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn initiative. The four councilors who voted against the proposal were the targets of the recall petitions.

Rable said anyone who disagrees with the board’s decision to reject the petitions can seek a remedy through the county’s common pleas court.