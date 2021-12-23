How to Prepare For and Embrace Solo Bowhunting

The Rossi Gallery .22LR rimfire pump-action repeater has all the features we wished our dad's .22 rimfire had and is just as much fun to shoot. Here's a review. If you’ve been reading Shooting Times for a while, then you know I really enjoy shooting .22 rimfires, especially the classic Browning Auto 22 (now called the SA-22), the Savage Model 24, and the Winchester Model 1890. I’ve spent a lot of time behind those guns, and in fact, until I had guns of my own, I grew up shooting my dad’s old, beat-up, and shot-out pump-action Winchester Model 1890 chambered for .22 Short. I still have it, and as fond of it as I was when I was just a lad, it doesn’t have all the features I wish it had.

