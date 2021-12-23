ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Airborne Microplastics Traveled Over 4,500 Km To Secluded French Mountains

By Anuradha Varanasi
 4 days ago
Minute fragments of plastic that might have originated from North America, North Africa or Western Europe were swept away by winds over oceans before they landed in a remote and so-called “pristine” mountainous region in Southern France. A new study published in the journal Nature Communications estimates that these tiny plastic...

