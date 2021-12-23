ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Kiffmeyer: Merry Christmas!

mnsenaterepublicans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a couple of years of difficulty, Christmas in 2021 will resemble Christmases of old for the vast majority of us. We are once again gathering with our families, seeing our loved ones, and taking precautions to keep ourselves safe and healthy. That is fantastic news. No matter how...

www.mnsenaterepublicans.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merry Christmas#Christmas Traditions#Rali Minnesota
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Outsider.com

See Loretta Lynn’s ‘One of a Kind’ 1982 Christmas Card With Late Husband

Christmas is all about togetherness and love. As a result, the holiday can bring some absences into sharper focus than other days. Loretta Lynn lost her husband, Doo, back in 1996. Yesterday she shared their Christmas card from 1982. The card features the country icon and her husband in front of a backdrop of snow-dusted evergreens. They’re both wearing huge smiles and the love between them is evident.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Archbishop of Canterbury praises volunteers helping refugees in Christmas sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury has used his Christmas sermon to celebrate the work of volunteers helping refugees, saying: “The Christmas story shows us how we must treat those who are unlike us.”The Most Rev Justin Welby preached the sermon at the Christmas Day Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral shortly after 11.20am.It’s not politics, it's simply humanityJustin Welby on the work of volunteers helping refugeesHe said the Christmas story of Joseph and Mary searching for shelter demonstrates the need to treat with compassion those people “who have far less than us, who have lived with the devastating limits of war and national...
RELIGION
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Absolutely Racked Up for Christmas This Year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for so many folks. It truly is, Outsiders. Over the weekend, so many kids across the country finally got to see what Santa Claus brought them on Christmas morning. Well, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter was no different, folks. Yes, Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter absolutely racked up for Christmas this year.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy