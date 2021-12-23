How Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, saved Christmas for local couple

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There was no Christmas Day Powerball miracle. Officials with the lottery announced that no one matched all six numbers in the Saturday, December 25 drawing. One person in Texas did match four of the five numbers — that’s good enough to get them $50,000. With no main jackpot or 2nd prize winner, the Powerball total rolls over, pushing the winnings up for grabs on December 27 even higher. As of Monday afternoon, the annuitized jackpot had an estimated value of $416 million. Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing. The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $299.5 million before taxes. Of course the odds are at 1 in 292,000,000 that you’ll walk away the big winner. Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and tickets cost $2 (without multiplier options).

