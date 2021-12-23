ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, saved Christmas for local couple

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a Philadelphia couple's special Christmas wreath was stolen from their front door, there was only one individual who could salvage their holiday cheer. Someone big and jolly, with a long white beard, a big red hat ... and orange fur and wild googly eyes. This is the story...

