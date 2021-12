In less than a week, Xiaomi will be lifting the covers off the next flagship lineup; we are all waiting to see just how good the Xiaomi 12 series is going to be. The phone is going to go official on 28th December in China, and it will be featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and will be running MIUI 13 out of the box. However, that does not stop the company for teasing us more as the company has now shared a new teaser that highlights some of the key specs of the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO