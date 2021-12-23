ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs ‘born alive’ abortion law

By Russell Falcon
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jM8Ck_0dUglv5I00

OHIO (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed into law the state’s Senate Bill 157 , also known as the “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act” — requiring doctors to save the lives of babies who are born alive after attempted abortions.

Doctors face felony charges of “abortion manslaughter” if they don’t comply, The Hill reports. Ohio SB 157 also allows for women to sue doctors for a baby’s “wrongful death” if a doctor doesn’t act to save the baby’s life.

Doctors could also face loss of their medical licenses.

“Gov. DeWine and Ohio Republican legislators have been courageous advocates for the most vulnerable among us, the unborn,” Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik said in a statement.

SB 157 also bans clinics who provide abortions from working with instructors at university/college-affiliated medical schools, state hospitals and other public institutions.

The legislation comes amid a nationwide crusade against abortion access by some lawmakers. The majority of bills are authored or backed by Republican lawmakers.

Back in September, Texas Senate Bill 8 went into law and became the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. It bans abortions when cardiac activity is present in a fetus. That can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people even realize they’re pregnant.

A bill similar to Ohio’s “Born-Alive” Act was also passed by Kentucky in January.

In a few months, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on Dobbs v. Jackson — which could effectively end rights granted by the landmark Roe v. Wade. Petitioner Dobbs, a Mississippi State Health Officer, argues abortion access is not a constitutional right, while defendant Jackson Women’s Health Organization says abortions are covered under “liberty” in the Fourteenth Amendment.

Should SCOTUS move to overturn Roe, it’s estimated over 65 million Americans would lose access to abortions in their home states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

New York State COVID update Sunday, December 26

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, December 26. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Clinics#Senate#Hill#Ohio Sb#Republican#Gop#The U S Supreme Court#Mississippi State Health#Scotus#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy