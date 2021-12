BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colin O'Connor, an eighth-grade student at Transit Middle School in East Amherst, is the WGRZ STEM Star of the Month for December 2021. But not only is Colin a star "STEM" student but "STEAM" too. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Colin could fit into all five of those areas, but two that stick out are math and arts.

