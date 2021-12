The process consists of two tanks connected in series via a long pipe. A water inlet, which acts as a disturbance, is connnected to the first tank, which has two outlets. One of the other outlets is adjusted via a pump, which acts as the manipulated variable. The other outlet is the inlet to the second tank due to gravity through a long pipe, through which friction is included to increase the nonlinearity and order of the process. The outlet of the second tank is through a constant valve opening. The aim of the process is to control the liquid height of the second tank (controlled variable).

ENGINEERING ・ 2 DAYS AGO