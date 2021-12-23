Biden administration extends pause on student loan repayments

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is spreading at an insanely fast rate that its cases are said to have surpassed that of its Delta counterpart. This resulted in renewed calls for another wave of stimulus checks to be sent out to Americans who are in need of it. In line with this, The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has been pressuring the U.S. Congress in adding a one-time Social Security payment amounting to $1,400 for senior citizens.

