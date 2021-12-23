ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Biden administration extends pause on student loan repayments

WBUR
 4 days ago

The Biden administration has extended the student loan repayment pause until...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ali Velshi
Person
Celeste Headlee
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#College#Now#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks: TSCL Calls For Payments Of $1,400 For Social Security Recipients

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is spreading at an insanely fast rate that its cases are said to have surpassed that of its Delta counterpart. This resulted in renewed calls for another wave of stimulus checks to be sent out to Americans who are in need of it. In line with this, The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has been pressuring the U.S. Congress in adding a one-time Social Security payment amounting to $1,400 for senior citizens.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy