Both young and elderly people can benefit from exfoliation to keep their skin healthy and looking its best. However, differences in the elasticity and sensitivity of the skin in young and old people mean they often shouldn't be using the same tools. While young people may enjoy rough exfoliation and hard scrubbing, this can be too abrasive for the elderly. The SoulBay Electric Body Brush is a motorized option that stands out. It is extremely versatile, thanks to the inclusion of multiple heads, and it has a well-designed, contoured handle.

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO