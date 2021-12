PROSPECT, Conn. — A group of people went out for lunch at a Prospect restaurant Sunday to not only get a good meal but to help a waitress in need this holiday season. The waitress, Deanna, came in on her day off to serve the table of 18 at The Kitchen in Prospect Bar & Grill, and unbeknownst to her, the group was there to leave her a tip of over $1,900.

