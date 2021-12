As you're opening carton after carton of eggs, examining them for pesky cracks and unfortunate pools of yolk, have you ever wondered what the chicken that laid them looks like? Since most cartons contain eggs that look nearly indistinguishable, it might not be surprising to hear that commercial egg producers use their very own breeds of chicken developed specifically to be egg-producing specialists. According to Mom.com, these proprietary chickens have been bred specifically for the desirable properties of their eggs, like color and size.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 12 DAYS AGO