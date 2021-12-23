Body found of Bay Area man reported missing nearly 10 years ago

POINT REYES STATION, Calif. (KRON) — The body of a Petaluma man reported missing in 2012 has been found and identified nearly 10 years later.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said the skeletal remains were discovered on Sept. 9, 2021, within the Point Reyes National Seashore, west of Five Brooks Trailhead within the Olema Valley. They were found by a passerby who contacted law enforcement.

The discovery was made near a remote area, not on a hiking trail, authorities said.

Now, the sheriff’s office said the body belonged to Gerritt Henry Vanderveer III, who was 44 years old when he was first reported missing on September 10, 2012.

Authorities are still investigating his cause of death.

