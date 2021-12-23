ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Best reishi mushroom tea

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Mushrooms have a wide variety of uses. From an ingredient in your favorite pasta dish to a psychedelic drug, mushrooms are versatile and sometimes even poisonous. For thousands of years, people have also turned to mushrooms for its medicinal...

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
New fruit recall: Don’t eat these delicious fruits if you have any

People who suffer from food allergies are always on the lookout for potential allergens in foods and drinks. These substances are harmless to most people. But they can cause a severe allergic reaction in others. When food manufacturers detect substances in their products that might lead to such a reaction, they often issue a recall. That’s what Bokhary Foods did with some of the Godavari dried apricots it sells, as the products in the recall might contain undeclared sulfites.
Health Experts Agree: This Is The Best Tea For Boosting Immunity This Winter

The winter months can be a very vulnerable time for your immune system. From cold and flu season, and now the added pressure of COVID-19, our bodies are often more susceptible to illness in the colder season. This is why it’s essential to take care of yourself during this time of year, and do things that nourish your immune system so that you can be ready to fight off any illness that comes your way. Nutrition is a crucial component of this—eating a diet rich in all the necessary food groups, especially fruits and vegetables, is the best way to support your overall wellness. Hydration is another important piece of the puzzle, but many people don’t drink enough fluids in the winter, as they’re less active and may be less inclined to drink regularly. However, water isn’t the only beverage that can hydrate you; teas are also a great option for hydration, and immunity as well. We asked Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slimdown with Smoothies, what her favorite tea is for immune support in the colder times of year.
Best 8×10 rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Rugs are a great interior decor item to add to fill space in any room and to cover up undesirable flooring. 8×10 rugs are typically placed in bedrooms and living rooms and are available in different colors. If you are looking for a handmade 8×10 rug that is available in different colors and shapes, the nuLoom Rigo Hand-Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug is the top choice.
What Happens If You Drink a Lot of Cranberry Juice? Side Effects

Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections. However, recent studies have shown that although cranberry juice may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, it doesn’t do enough to make a significant difference.
How to Grow Mushrooms Indoors!

Growing mushrooms indoors is a lot of fun because these immune system-boosting treats grow very fast (as quickly as two weeks). Are you a fungi fanatic? Join us as we explain how to get started growing mushrooms—and take your ‘shrooms all the way through harvest!. You can practically...
Facts About Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a lot like plants, but they lack chlorophyll and have to take nutrients from other materials. Mushrooms are neither plants nor animals. They constitute their own kingdom—Fungi. These include the familiar mushroom-forming species, as well as yeasts, molds, smuts and rusts. Few of us see the entire...
Mushroom-Fueled Functional Creamers

Four Sigmatic is expanding its range of functional mushroom products with a new line of functional creamers that are packed with benefits to support everyday life. Of the new products, the Gut Health Functional Creamer With Probiotics & MCT Oil; the Think Functional Creamer with Lion’s Mane Mushrooms & MCT Oil; and the Balance Functional Creamer With Ashwagandha & MCT Oil.
Best chaga tea

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The idea of drinking mushroom tea might not initially sound appealing, but chaga has been used in folk medicine for hundreds of years. Chaga — Inonotus obliquus — is a fungus that grows on birch trees in northern regions of the world like Siberia, Canada and Northern Europe. It has a black outer crust with an orange flesh, which gives the tea a reddish-brown color. It offers many potential benefits including anti-inflammation, cancer prevention, improved liver function and so on.
Wild mushroom ravioli

This is a great make-ahead starter – prepare the ravioli in advance (you will need a pasta machine), then freeze and cook straight from frozen. Adding a squeeze of lemon at the end cuts through all the buttery richness.
Cheesy Mushroom Pizza Quesadilla

Place a tortilla in a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Spoon a thin layer of sauce onto tortilla, spreading it evenly to the edges. Place 2 ounces mozzarella over sauce, followed by a third of the mushrooms. Top mushrooms with a third each of the Gruyère, basil, and fennel seed.
Loaded Mushroom Galette

This galette nearly bursts at the seams with mushroomy goodness. Instead of piling raw mushrooms directly onto pastry, sautéing them in advance cooks away some of their water content and concentrates their flavors. The humble cremini is like a button mushroom’s wiser older sibling, with a slightly earthier flavor. Then oyster mushrooms impart an even richer quality, making a great accent. Swooshed beneath the mushrooms, garlicky goat cheese (aka chèvre) adds a tangy, rich undertone. Meanwhile, nutty and aromatic Gruyère gets along great with both the mushrooms and shallots. And that cornmeal-speckled pastry? It’s made with Greek yogurt for an extra-tender crumb. This recipe makes two disks. Why do all the work of making dough, only to end up with one crust? I love having the extra pastry in the freezer for impromptu entertaining, or if I’m in a pinch for a meal. Make any savory galette with the extra disk: Swap in fresh tomato slices and sautéed garlic for the mushrooms, make an all-leek version, or load it with wilted winter greens and add a couple eggs toward the end, shakshuka-style.
Best pregnancy tea

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pregnancy can be filled with excited anticipation, but also discomfort. Queasiness can emerge. Emotional highs can tumble. Anxiety can set in, leading to stressful moments. Heartburn can override smooth digestion. Soothing pregnancy uneasiness in whatever form can be a daily...
Mushroom hunting in winter

Most people don’t think that mushroom foraging is a winter activity, especially since most of Oregon’s 1,500 varieties grow between spring and autumn. But there are a few varieties of mushrooms that may be foraged now on the central coast. Winter mushrooms that might be found in Lincoln...
