Volkswagen is upping the charging speed on its ID models with the bigger, 77-kWh battery with an over-the-air update. It's also upgrading vehicles to be able to do bidirectional charging, which means it can provide power to your house if you lose it in a storm. All of this, as well as adding more charging points, are part of VW's plan to make EV ownership easier in Europe, though we could see our ID.4 getting the same upgrades.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO