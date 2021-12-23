Holiday lights tour | Bettendorf Oakbrook Place of Lights

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. At Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, they understand that life happens — but hunger shouldn’t. And one Colorado Springs man is giving back to two non-profits in a different way this year through his holiday lights display! Krista Witiak headed over to Care and Share and spoke with Mark Ingles, the man behind the holiday light donations, and how it’s helping those in need.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO